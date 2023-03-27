Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $830,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

HWM stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

