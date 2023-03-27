Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.