Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

