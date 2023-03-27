Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,464 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $65.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile



Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

