Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 2,930 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK stock opened at $59.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

