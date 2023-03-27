Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRG. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

About First Watch Restaurant Group

FWRG opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $909.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

