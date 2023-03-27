Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,330 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $398.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

