Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,507 Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHAB. Citigroup raised their price target on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CJS Securities started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

