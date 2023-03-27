Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,527 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SouthState by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,641,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after buying an additional 130,351 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $72.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

