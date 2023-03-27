Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

