Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VMC opened at $166.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.05. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

