Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $241.05 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

