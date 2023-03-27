Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $713,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Celestica by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 451,051 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $3,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $4,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $12.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

