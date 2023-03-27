Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $715,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,516,000 after buying an additional 1,770,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,014. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.