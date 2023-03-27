Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $750,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,681 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,631,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $2,040,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $123.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.05.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

