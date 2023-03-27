Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $62.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

