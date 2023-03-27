Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

