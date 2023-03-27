Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 25.30% 8.57% 3.22% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $139.42 million 3.11 $35.27 million $0.71 12.35 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Tritax Big Box REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Whitestone REIT and Tritax Big Box REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tritax Big Box REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 37.97%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

