William Blair Comments on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.83) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

