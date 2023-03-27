William Blair Weighs in on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

BEAM opened at $30.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

