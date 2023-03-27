William Blair Weighs in on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.92. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

