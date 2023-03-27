William Blair Weighs in on Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of PSTX opened at $3.52 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

