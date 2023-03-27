Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

