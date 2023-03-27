Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

