Xenetic Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of XBIO opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.77. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
