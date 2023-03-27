Xenetic Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of XBIO opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.77. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

About Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

