Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Insider Sells $24,507.00 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) insider Christopher John Kenney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $24,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,603,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after acquiring an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after purchasing an additional 210,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

