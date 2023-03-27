xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Purchases A$21,500.00 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Rating) insider Philip Copeland acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,500.00 ($14,429.53).

xReality Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get xReality Group alerts:

xReality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. The company manages indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for xReality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for xReality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.