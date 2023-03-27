Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

