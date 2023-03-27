Zacks Research Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $143.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.24.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after buying an additional 459,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

