Zacks Research Weighs in on ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $6.84 on Monday. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $787.01 million, a PE ratio of 684.00 and a beta of 2.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

