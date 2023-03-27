Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on DSS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DSS in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.39) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DSS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DSS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
DSS Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.67.
DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.
