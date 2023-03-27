Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on DSS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DSS in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.39) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DSS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DSS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get DSS alerts:

DSS Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DSS

DSS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.