Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,449,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average is $155.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

