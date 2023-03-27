Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

ZYNE stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

