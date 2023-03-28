10,465 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Seagen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Seagen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $199.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,314,068. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

