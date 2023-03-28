1,185 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 512,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

