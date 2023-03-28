11,950 Shares in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

