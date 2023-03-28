12,665 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after acquiring an additional 583,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $159.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

