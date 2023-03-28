14,610 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

