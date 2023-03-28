14,985 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.