1,578 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $361.85 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.51 and its 200-day moving average is $371.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.64.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

