1,684 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

