18,092 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,307. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genpact Trading Up 0.4 %

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of G opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

