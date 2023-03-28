18,191 Shares in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSLL opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

