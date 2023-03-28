18,788 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of INDB stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.