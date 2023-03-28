2,701 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.