30,577 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

