32,434 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

EQC stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

