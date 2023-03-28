34,638 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading

