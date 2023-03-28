3,776 Shares in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.9 %

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

NYSE:RTO opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

Featured Articles

