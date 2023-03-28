38,655 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources Profile

AR opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.